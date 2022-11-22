16-year-old runaway leads police on pursuit after carjacking a woman in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old runaway was arrested after he carjacked a 21-year-old woman and lead police on a pursuit in Adelanto, officials said.

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11:10 am, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from the parking lot of Walmart, 12334 Palmdale Road in Victorville.

According to the caller, she was approached by a black male who brandished a handgun and stole her 2009 Nissan Sentra. The victim was able to give a good description of the vehicle, adding that the vehicle had four stickers on the back window. She described the suspect as a black male, 5’6”, 140lbs, wearing a black ski mask and black hooded sweatshirt.

As deputies responded to the call, they saw the vehicle headed northbound on US Highway 395. Deputies activated their lights and sirens attempting to stop the vehicle, but the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile out of California City, accelerated the vehicle attempting to flee.

The suspect led deputies on a pursuit over 2 miles through highly populated residential areas, running stop signs, and driving at speeds exceeding 70mph with complete disregard for public safety. The suspect eventually crashed into the fence of an occupied residence, and then tried to flee on foot. He was quickly taken into custody without further incident.

The juvenile suspect, who was listed as a runaway out of California City, was arrested and booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact L. Torres and R. Munar, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact e-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

