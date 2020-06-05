16-year-old reported missing in Adelanto hasn’t been heard from since June 1st

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Family of a 16-year-old Adelanto teen missing since Monday of this week are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Marc Rodriguez, who recently just turned 16, was last seen at about 9:00 PM on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home on Milford Street in Adelanto.

Melissa Contreras is Marc’s aunt and she told VVNG that he’s never done anything like this before. Melissa said her brother and his wife left to work in the morning and when their older son returned later that day, he texted his parents asking where Marc was. “We don’t know where he is. They’ve tried calling his phone and nothing,” stated Melissa.

The family believes Marc could be in the area of South Central Los Angeles with his girlfriend who is also reported as a runaway from her foster home.

“Marc is a good kid and he’s never left anywhere without telling them and never been away from his parents for long hours and we don’t know if he’s in any danger,” stated Melissa.

Marc is a Hispanic Male, 190 lbs., 5’11, with curly hair and dark brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800 and reference case #242001092.

