16-year-old on ATV killed after crashing into a school bus in Helendale identified
HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old killed on an ATV that crashed into a school bus was identified as Benjamin T. Chavez, a resident of Oro Grande.
It happened on Friday, October 14, 2022, at about 12:23 pm, in the area of Helendale Road and Blue Water Road in the community of Helendale also known as Silver Lakes, located off National Trails Highway.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the juvenile was riding a 2005 Suzuki Quadsport off-highway vehicle eastbound on Bluewater Road at about 15-20 mph. The quad failed to stop and crashed into the 2019 Thomas Type 1 school bus occupied with 37 passengers traveling southbound on Helendale Road.
CHP officials said the bus driver took evasive action but was unable to avoid the collision. Benjamin sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Riverside Preparatory School officials posted about the incident and said that bus route # 2 was involved in the accident. “All students on the bus are safe and accounted for, but cannot be released until CHP arrives on scene,” stated the update from school officials.
According to witnesses, administrators had all the students remain on the bus to ensure they wouldn’t have to see anything graphic. First responders arrived and coordinated the release of the students.
Medical aid was called out to check out the 59-year-old male bus driver for minor injuries, however, he was not transported and none of the students on the bus were injured.
The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.
