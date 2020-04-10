16-year-old Hesperia teen arrested after mom attempted to take away TV

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Hesperia teen at home and out of school during the coronavirus pandemic was arrested after allegedly hitting his mom with a 2×4 when she attempted to take away his TV.

On April 4, 2020, at approximately 12:57 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia station were dispatched to the 7300 block of Oakwood Avenue in reference to a disturbance, officials said.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds told VVNG the suspect, a 16-year-old male, assaulted multiple victims at the location.

“The suspect’s mother attempted to take the suspect’s TV away,” stated Reynolds. “The suspect proceeded to hit his mother in the stomach with a two-by-four and placed her in a headlock.”

According to Reynolds, when a friend of the family attempted to pull the teen away from his mother, the suspect bit his mother’s friend, causing a laceration to her thumb.

Police showed up at the residence and subsequently arrested the teen. He was booked at San Bernardino Juvenile Hall for PC 245(A)(1).

