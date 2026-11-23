VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old girl was arrested early Sunday after a pursuit ended on Seventh Street in Victorville and four juveniles ran from a disabled Kia.

The incident was reported at about 3:07 a.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2026. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Gloria Orejel told VVNG that a deputy was patrolling near Mojave Drive and Amargosa Road when he saw the Kia’s driver make an illegal U-turn.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop and led him on a pursuit through the city, Orejel said. The Kia turned onto Seventh Street, where it became disabled. Four juveniles got out and fled on foot.

The deputy detained the 16-year-old girl, who was arrested, cited and released to her parent. Orejel did not specify who was driving the Kia or what the girl was cited for.

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