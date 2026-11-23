16-Year-Old Girl Arrested After Pursuit Ends On Seventh Street in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old girl was arrested early Sunday after a pursuit ended on Seventh Street in Victorville and four juveniles ran from a disabled Kia.
The incident was reported at about 3:07 a.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2026. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Gloria Orejel told VVNG that a deputy was patrolling near Mojave Drive and Amargosa Road when he saw the Kia’s driver make an illegal U-turn.
The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop and led him on a pursuit through the city, Orejel said. The Kia turned onto Seventh Street, where it became disabled. Four juveniles got out and fled on foot.
The deputy detained the 16-year-old girl, who was arrested, cited and released to her parent. Orejel did not specify who was driving the Kia or what the girl was cited for.Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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