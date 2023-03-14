16-year-old dies in Oak Hills house fire while saving other family members

OAK HILLS, Calif.(VVNG.com) — Loved ones are heartbroken and grieving after a 16-year-old died in a house fire as he helped save his family members.

It happened on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at about 3:46 am, at a residence in the 10100 block of Nielson Road in Oak Hills.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the incident and were informed of a possible rescue at the location. Firefighters found heavy fire showing from the approximately 2,000 sq ft single-story home.

(Jordan Wells — Facebook)

According to scanner traffic, arriving crews reported a partial roof collapse in the middle of the structure and no victim had been located.

Crews continued looking through the burning structure as they searched for the male victim. Approximately 30 minutes into the fire attack, firefighters reported the victim was located near the home’s front door.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 16-year-old Jordan Wells.

Shaniqua Williams created a Gofundme account to help lay her nephew to rest. According to Shaniqua, Jordan woke everyone up in the house to let them know of the fire and helped everyone get out. Unfortunately, Jordan was unable to make it out in time and he passed away.

“Our family Hero. Jordan was so full of life and LOVE. He just turned 16 on February 13th,” stated Shaniqua. “His Mother Kisha Wells needs all the help she can get to lay her son to rest & our family also has to move into another home. We genuinely & deeply appreciate any donation you can make. Jordan Will forever be a HERO to us and will be deeply missed.”

Latoya Williams spoke with VVNG and said her grandson would typically stay up late playing video games and would sleep on an airbed in the living room.

Latoya was alerted to the fire when her grandson went in and told her he smelled smoke and the living room was on fire.

“We got a dog that’s def and two other kids that were asleep on the other side of the house. So after the fire department told us to get out, instead of him following us he wanted to go warn his uncles to get out’s stated Latoya.

Latoya said the uncles were able to make it out and shouted at Jordan that they were out already but it was too late.

“He tried to come back and by the time he came back all the smoke had gotten in his lungs and he passed out. Our front door collapsed on him and the dog when they were trying to get out and he died in front of the door,” stated Latoya.

Latoya said they found her grandson Jordan holding the family’s deaf pitbull dog.

“He had a heart of gold, he cared about everybody. He wasn’t a bad kid. He had just gotten shot accidentally at a park last year and he took that bullet and he changed his whole way of thinking. He didn’t go outside. He stayed in the house. He wasn’t a kid that liked running the streets he just played video games with his uncles,” stated Latoya.

A total of eleven people were inside the home and Jordan helped wake every one of them up. An elderly lady that lives in the home was burned and transported to a burn center. A pregnant female was also transported by ambulance due to smoke inhalation.

The family had lived in the rental home for approximately four years. The fire department determined the cause of the fire was accidental. Latoya believes the fire was caused by some of the electrical issues that they had been having.

Latoya said right now they are trying to keep things as normal as possible for Jordan’s sister Brooklyn and are taking it day by day.

Gofundme donations to help the family can be made via the following link: Help Laying Jordan Wells to Rest

