16-year-old ATM armed robbery suspect arrested in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested a 16-year-old from Apple Valley who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint after using an ATM.

On Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 7:06 am, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to the Chase Bank located in the 20000 block of State Hwy 18. Upon arrival, deputies learned the 58-year-old male victim withdrew $500 from the ATM.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “after removing the cash, a male approached the victim and pointed a handgun at him. The male took the $500 in cash and fled the location in a blue Honda Civic.”

The following day deputies from the Hesperia Police Department located a stolen blue Honda Civic that matched the suspect’s vehicle from the armed robbery on October 30, 2021. The driver and sole occupant was identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile. Deputies also located a handgun near the stolen Honda Civic.

On Thursday, November 18, 2021, detectives from the Apple Valley Police Department served a search warrant at the juvenile’s residence. “During the service of the search warrant, pants matching what the suspect wore, and a red hoodie was located,” stated the news release.

After the search warrant, the juvenile was taken into custody and booked into the High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center on suspicion of robbery.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Mammolito or Detective Lenihan or at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Related Article: Man robbed at gunpoint after using Chase ATM in Apple Valley

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.