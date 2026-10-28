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16-Year-Old Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder After Juvenile Stabbed In Apple Valley

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 9:03 pm | Oct. 27, 2026 Updated 9:03 pm | Oct. 27, 2026

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a juvenile was stabbed during an altercation Sunday night in Apple Valley, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 20000 block of Shoshonee Road at approximately 9:53 p.m. on October 25, 2026, following a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies found a juvenile victim with a stab wound and provided medical aid until the victim was transported to a local hospital.

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The victim is in stable condition, according to Taylor Reynolds, media relations spokeswoman for the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Reynolds said deputies determined that the victim and a 16-year-old juvenile were involved in an altercation during which the suspect stabbed the victim.

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Deputies later located the suspect near Seneca Road and Apple Valley Road, where he was arrested. He was booked at the High Desert Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 9:03 pm | Oct. 27, 2026 Updated 9:03 pm | Oct. 27, 2026
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