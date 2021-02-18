16-year-old shooting suspect arrested for attempted murder in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old teen from Barstow is now in jail on attempted murder charges after he was arrested for firing a weapon that injured a 12-year-old girl.

On December 29, 2020, at approximately 4:20 pm, the Barstow Police Department dispatch center received a call for service in the 500 block of West Fredrick’s Street reference a shooting.

Officials said several patrol officers and detectives responded to the incident location and located a 12-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to the Barstow Community Hospital and then airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center for further treatment.

Detective Helm’s investigation revealed that a vehicle occupied by four males pulled up to the area near a male subject walking on West Fredrick’s Street. One of the males in the vehicle confronted the male walking and began to argue with him about a stolen phone.

“The male in the vehicle then produced an AR-15 rifle and fired at least twelve rounds towards the subject. Numerous rounds struck a nearby apartment complex, the rounds went through the walls and one round struck the juvenile victim who was sitting in a bedroom. The shooting suspect then fled the area in the vehicle,” stated a Barstow Police news release.

The juvenile victim was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center where she was treated and released the following day.

As a result of the investigation, detectives identified the shooting suspect as a 16-year-old male resident of Barstow and obtained an attempted murder arrest warrant for the juvenile suspect.

On February 5, 2021, at approximately 8:54 pm, the juvenile shooting suspect was located in Las Vegas, NV and was placed under arrest. The suspect is awaiting extradition to California to face attempt murder charges.

(image: Google maps)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.