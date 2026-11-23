16-Year-Old Arrested After Pursuit While Driving Can-Am In Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old Hesperia boy was arrested Sunday night after authorities said he failed to pull over while driving a Can-Am side-by-side, leading a deputy on a short pursuit.
The incident was reported at about 8:51 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2026, near Maple Street and Muscatel Street.
Hesperia Police Department Public Information Officer Lyndsi Garrett told VVNG that a patrol deputy saw the Can-Am traveling north on Maple Street and attempted a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and was arrested after a short pursuit.
Garrett said the teen was arrested on suspicion of running a stop sign (CVC 22450(a)), reckless driving (CVC 23103), driving on the wrong side of the road (CVC 21651(b)), and violating the basic speed law (CVC 22350).
The Can-Am was towed.
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