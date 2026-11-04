16-Year-Old Arrested After Loaded Handgun Recovered During Search Warrant In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after deputies recovered a loaded handgun during a search warrant investigation at a Victorville residence.

On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies assigned to the Victorville City Gang Impact Team investigated the juvenile’s suspected illegal possession of a firearm.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation led deputies to serve a search warrant at a residence in Victorville. During the search, they recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm handgun.

The juvenile was arrested and booked into High Desert Juvenile Hall for weapons-related offenses and an outstanding no-bail warrant, officials said.

Authorities did not release the juvenile’s name or the address of the residence. The specific weapons-related offenses and details about the outstanding warrant were not provided.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call or text “Report” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Information may also be submitted through the department’s online reporting portal.

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