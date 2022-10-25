Adelanto News
16-year-old arrested after bringing loaded guns onto sheriff’s station in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old from Adelanto was arrested after walking onto the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station with guns and high-capacity magazines, officials said,
On Saturday, October 22, 2022, the teen entered the secured parking lot of the station located at 11613 Bartlett Avenue armed with two firearms, both loaded with high-capacity magazines, officials said.
According to a news release, “as a deputy entered the gated facility, the juvenile walked on the facility and directly up to a deputy sitting inside his vehicle. Deputies were able to disarm the suspect without incident and detain him. Once inside the station, the suspect attempted to fight deputies.”
The juvenile was arrested and booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center in Apple Valley.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy L. Mello, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Coroner ID’s both drivers killed in crash at Cottonwood Avenue and Sequioa street in Hesperia
-
All News7 days ago
Candlelight vigil planned for 16-year-old found murdered near a preschool in Apple Valley
-
All News4 days ago
Silverado High School graduate recognized for perfect AP exam score
-
All News6 days ago
Hesperia man pleads guilty to defrauding his employer over 16 years
-
All News4 days ago
Victorville PD will be Holding a DUI checkpoint on October 29, 2022
-
All News6 days ago
Driver killed in crash on National Trails Highway ID’d as Helendale man
-
All News4 days ago
Border Patrol Agents seize over $500,000 worth of Fentanyl near Barstow
-
15 freeway3 days ago
Pursuit suspect arrested in Victorville after driving wrong-way on I-15 freeway