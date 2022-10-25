16-year-old arrested after bringing loaded guns onto sheriff’s station in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old from Adelanto was arrested after walking onto the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station with guns and high-capacity magazines, officials said,

On Saturday, October 22, 2022, the teen entered the secured parking lot of the station located at 11613 Bartlett Avenue armed with two firearms, both loaded with high-capacity magazines, officials said.

According to a news release, “as a deputy entered the gated facility, the juvenile walked on the facility and directly up to a deputy sitting inside his vehicle. Deputies were able to disarm the suspect without incident and detain him. Once inside the station, the suspect attempted to fight deputies.”

The juvenile was arrested and booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center in Apple Valley.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy L. Mello, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

