15-year old with loaded gun arrested in old town Victorville, mother also cited
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 15-year-old was arrested after he was found with a loaded handgun in old town Victorville and his mother was also cited for Parental Accountability, officials said.
It happened on August 14, 2022, at about 3:54 pm, at the corner of C and Seventh Streets.
Deputy B. Moreland from the Victorville Police Department conducted a check on a pedestrian smoking marijuana in public.
Based on his investigation, Moreland determined the pedestrian was a 15-year-old juvenile from Victorville and not of legal age to possess marijuana. The juvenile was detained without incident.
According to a sheriff’s news release, “a loaded 9mm Polymer handgun was in the juvenile’s backpack.”The juvenile was arrested and issued a citation for Carrying a Loaded Handgun: Not the Owner (FELONY) and Carrying a Loaded Firearm in a Public Space (FELONY).
The juvenile’s mother was cited for Parental Accountability with a promise for the juvenile to appear in court.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
