15-year old with loaded gun arrested in old town Victorville, mother also cited

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 15-year-old was arrested after he was found with a loaded handgun in old town Victorville and his mother was also cited for Parental Accountability, officials said.

It happened on August 14, 2022, at about 3:54 pm, at the corner of C and Seventh Streets.

Deputy B. Moreland from the Victorville Police Department conducted a check on a pedestrian smoking marijuana in public.

Based on his investigation, Moreland determined the pedestrian was a 15-year-old juvenile from Victorville and not of legal age to possess marijuana. The juvenile was detained without incident.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “a loaded 9mm Polymer handgun was in the juvenile’s backpack.”The juvenile was arrested and issued a citation for Carrying a Loaded Handgun: Not the Owner (FELONY) and Carrying a Loaded Firearm in a Public Space (FELONY).

The juvenile’s mother was cited for Parental Accountability with a promise for the juvenile to appear in court.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.