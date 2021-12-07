15-year-old Victorville boy riding a bike killed by hit-and-run driver

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 15-year-old boy riding a bike was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Victorville.

It happened on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 2:01 p.m., on Fifth Street near C Street in old town.

Deputies learned the teen boy was on the bike and traveled west across C Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Fifth Street.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite life saving measures from medical staff, the bicyclist was pronounced deceased at 3:19 p.m, officials said.

Deputies with the Victorville Station’s Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded and assumed the investigation.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 29-year-old Hector Castro Loaeza, a resident of Victorville, fled the scene after the collision.

Officials confirmed Castro Loaeza was located and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence causing death, hit and run resulting in death, and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Castro Loaeza was booked at High Desert Detention Center.

North and southbound Fifth Street and east and westbound C Street remained closed for several hours while deputies investigated the scene. The Investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the collision or anyone who may have been a witness is asked to contact Deputy C. Bennington or Deputy M. Lee at the Victorville Police Station.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.