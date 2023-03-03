15-year-old taken into custody at school after strong-arm robbery in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 15-year-old was taken into custody while at his school after he assaulted and robbed another teen for a pair of shoes.

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at approximately 4:35 p.m., deputies responded to a robbery that occurred near Forrest Avenue and Del Rey Drive.

The 17-year-old victim was walking on Forrest Avenue when the suspect exited a vehicle, approached the victim, and struck him multiple times in the head, knocking him to the ground.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspect attempted to kick the victim while additional suspects held the victim down. The suspects took the victim’s shoes and fled in their vehicle. The victim sustained an injury to his eye and received medical treatment at the scene.

Deputies located the primary suspect at his school and arrested him for felony strong-arm robbery. The suspect was booked into custody at the High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center.

Sheriff’s officials said that deputies are conducting further investigations to identify the additional involved parties.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Deputy H. Cuevas with the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.