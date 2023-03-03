All News
15-year-old taken into custody at school after strong-arm robbery in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 15-year-old was taken into custody while at his school after he assaulted and robbed another teen for a pair of shoes.
On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at approximately 4:35 p.m., deputies responded to a robbery that occurred near Forrest Avenue and Del Rey Drive.
The 17-year-old victim was walking on Forrest Avenue when the suspect exited a vehicle, approached the victim, and struck him multiple times in the head, knocking him to the ground.
Sheriff’s officials said the suspect attempted to kick the victim while additional suspects held the victim down. The suspects took the victim’s shoes and fled in their vehicle. The victim sustained an injury to his eye and received medical treatment at the scene.
Deputies located the primary suspect at his school and arrested him for felony strong-arm robbery. The suspect was booked into custody at the High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center.
Sheriff’s officials said that deputies are conducting further investigations to identify the additional involved parties.
Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Deputy H. Cuevas with the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Latest News
Apple Valley PD asks for public’s help in finding a “critical” missing man
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. ( VVNG.com) – Authorities are searching for 79-year-old Charles Warren Collier of Apple Valley who went missing...
Loss prevention agent punched during a robbery at Home Depot in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 31-year-old Victorville man named Yassin Yousif, was arrested for robbery after punching a loss prevention...
Valley Hi Toyota’s Used Car Giveaway winner announced
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Valley Hi Toyota, a local Toyota dealership in the High Desert, has announced the winner of their...
15-year-old taken into custody at school after strong-arm robbery in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 15-year-old was taken into custody while at his school after he assaulted and robbed another...
San Bernardino National Forest Temporarily Closing for Public Safety
SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS — To better provide public and community safety due to the recent extreme weather the San Bernardino...
Trending
-
15 freeway5 days ago
Man found dead inside overturned car underneath the I-15 freeway in Cajon Pass
-
All News7 days ago
19-year-old killed in Saturday night crash on Hesperia Road in Victorville
-
All News1 week ago
VVTA bus involved in an accident Thursday morning in Hesperia
-
All News1 week ago
Victorville schools go on lockdown after reports of a man with a gun at VVHS
-
All News1 week ago
Victorville man held on $1 million bail after he was arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a child
-
All News1 week ago
Highway 138 near Wrightwood closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall
-
All News7 days ago
Black ice and accident prompt closure of Bear Valley Road bridge in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Suspect arrested for elder abuse and theft by false pretense, other victims sought