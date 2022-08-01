All News
15-year-old stabbed outside a house party in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times outside of a house party Friday night in Victorville.
It happened at about 11:18 pm, on July 29, 2022, in the 14400 block of Estero Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. “He was awake and coherent at the time of transfer,” stated the spokeswoman.
Rodriguez said the suspect or suspects were not identified at the time of the incident and no arrest(s) have been made.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.
This is a developing story and additional details will be updated as they become available.
