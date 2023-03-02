Adelanto News
15-year-old riding quad critically injured after crashing with a vehicle in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A juvenile riding a quad sustained life-threatening injuries after colliding with a vehicle near Adelanto High School on Tuesday.
It happened on February 28, 2023, at 12:58 p.m., near Aster Road and Joshua Street, in Adelanto.
Sheriff’s officials said A 15-year-old male juvenile was riding a quad westbound on Joshua Street at an unknown speed. The adult male driver of a white Toyota Camry was driving approximately 30 mph, northbound on Aster Road.
“The juvenile ran the stop sign and his quad collided with the Camry. The juvenile was ejected from the Quad and landed on the dirt shoulder of the roadway,” stated sheriff’s officials.
The juvenile was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
The driver of the Camry was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The juvenile was airlifted to a trauma center with major injuries and an update on his condition was not available.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy R. Morales, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
