15-year-old from Colton arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 15-year-old teen from Colton was arrested after police in Adelanto found him driving a stolen vehicle, officials said.

On Friday, February 17, 2023, at 11:33 am, deputies from the Victor Valley Station were notified that a white Honda Accord had been stolen from the city of Victorville and was possibly headed towards the city of Adelanto.

Deputies R. Morales and P. Dealba located the vehicle on Bartlett Road and initiated a traffic stop. The teenage driver was subsequently arrested for possession of stolen property.

According to sheriff’s officials, “the juvenile was found in possession of a shaved Honda Key, marijuana, and several hundred dollars.”

The 15-year-old was released to the custody of his mother and will appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact R. Morales, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

