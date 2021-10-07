15-year-old arrested for vandalism and vehicle theft in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police in Apple Valley arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile for vandalism and auto theft.

On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at approximately 11:22 pm, Deputy Chapdelaine from the Apple Valley Police Department was patrolling near Arapahoe Avenue and Quinnault Road when he observed a Toyota Camry backing out of a fenced parking lot belonging to Caliber Collision. The fence was damaged, and it appeared the vehicle had driven through it.

As Deputy Chapdelaine approached the vehicle, the suspect, later identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile, fled on foot.

According to a news release, “the juvenile was located a short time later, hiding under a car, and was taken into custody without incident. It was later learned the juvenile was a runaway from the Anoka Boys Home. He was transported back to the home where he was cited for vehicle theft and vandalism.”

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy J. Chapdelaine at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.