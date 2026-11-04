15-Year-Old Arrested After Swatting Call At Barstow High School

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 15-year-old student was arrested after police said he made a “prank” swatting call that prompted a lockdown at Barstow High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the school at approximately 1:43 p.m. on November 3, 2026, regarding a report of a possibly armed person, according to a written statement from the Barstow Police Department.

The school was placed on lockdown while officers investigated.

Police identified a 15-year-old male student who they said made the call. The student was arrested without incident, and the lockdown was lifted.

Anyone with information regarding the incident may contact Officer Louie Miranda at (760) 256-2211 or lmiranda@barstowca.gov. Anonymous tips may be submitted through WE-TIP at 1-800-78-CRIME (27469).

A swatting call is a false report of a serious emergency, such as an armed person or active shooter, intended to trigger a large police response.

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