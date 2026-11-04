All NewsBarstow

15-Year-Old Arrested After Swatting Call At Barstow High School

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 8:41 am | Nov. 04, 2026 Updated 8:41 am | Nov. 04, 2026
(image: google maps)

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 15-year-old student was arrested after police said he made a “prank” swatting call that prompted a lockdown at Barstow High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the school at approximately 1:43 p.m. on November 3, 2026, regarding a report of a possibly armed person, according to a written statement from the Barstow Police Department.

The school was placed on lockdown while officers investigated.

Police identified a 15-year-old male student who they said made the call. The student was arrested without incident, and the lockdown was lifted.

Anyone with information regarding the incident may contact Officer Louie Miranda at (760) 256-2211 or lmiranda@barstowca.gov. Anonymous tips may be submitted through WE-TIP at 1-800-78-CRIME (27469).

A swatting call is a false report of a serious emergency, such as an armed person or active shooter, intended to trigger a large police response.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community!

🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.


Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

Watch Now

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 8:41 am | Nov. 04, 2026 Updated 8:41 am | Nov. 04, 2026
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

Victor Valley News Group

Have a news tip or story idea? Email News@vvng.com Victor Valley News Group - VVNG - provides breaking news and more for communities located within San Bernardino County, with a focus on the Victor Valley region of Southern California. Follow us on Social Media.
© Copyright Victor Valley News Group VVNG www.VVNG.com 2026, All Rights Reserved. | Contact Us | Legal: Privacy Policy | User Agreement
Back to top button
Home
Local News
Contact Us