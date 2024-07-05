 
15-Year-Old Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit in Apple Valley

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 4, 2024 | 6:21 pmLast Updated: July 4, 2024 | 6:21 pm
apple valley police department undated vvng.com file photo

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A 15-year-old male was taken into custody following a high-speed pursuit in Apple Valley during the early hours of July 4, 2024.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call at around 3:01 am from a resident on Tecumseh Road.

The 34-year-old male caller reported that two vehicles had been stolen from in front of his home. The resident suspected that the stolen vehicles were being driven nearby in circles or ‘doing donuts.’

Deputies arrived on the scene promptly and discovered the abandoned stolen vehicles—one of which had collided with a parked car. Through their investigation, deputies learned that the perpetrators had abandoned the stolen vehicles and entered a green Kia Soul that was parked in the vicinity.

While responding, Deputy W. Ray spotted a green Kia Soul leaving the area. Despite attempts to pull over the vehicle, the driver did not comply, leading to a pursuit that reached speeds over 90 mph and lasted approximately 11 minutes. The chase concluded after deputies deployed spike strips, which effectively halted the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger fled on foot, but deputies managed to apprehend the driver—a 15-year-old resident of Apple Valley. The juvenile was arrested and transported to the High Desert Juvenile Detention Center where he was booked for 10851(a) – Vehicle Theft and VC 2800.1(a) – Felony Evading.

Authorities are requesting anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Deputy Ray at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or the Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or submit information through the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.


