15 freeway through Cajon Pass jammed in both directions due to snow

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The I-15 freeway through the Cajon Pass remains jammed in both directions on Monday as California Highway Patrol officers worked to escort motorists stuck in traffic for several hours.

Heavy snowfall from the winter storm prompted traffic on the I-15 to come to a near standstill as CHP officers responded to multiple reports of vehicle spin out’s and other minor injury crashes.

Dangerous driving conditions prompted CHP officers to run escorts for both the north and southbound I-15, leading to significant traffic delays.

Motorists trying to get back home to the Victor Valley have reported being stuck in traffic for 3 hours. Southbound traffic is also backed up for several miles.

Overnight mountain travel will be “treacherous” according to the National Weather Service – San Diego.

According to the weather agency, the snow level is between 3500 – 4000 feet and showers will continue with periods of brief heavy rain expected.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

