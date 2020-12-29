All News
15 freeway through Cajon Pass jammed in both directions due to snow
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The I-15 freeway through the Cajon Pass remains jammed in both directions on Monday as California Highway Patrol officers worked to escort motorists stuck in traffic for several hours.
Heavy snowfall from the winter storm prompted traffic on the I-15 to come to a near standstill as CHP officers responded to multiple reports of vehicle spin out’s and other minor injury crashes.
Dangerous driving conditions prompted CHP officers to run escorts for both the north and southbound I-15, leading to significant traffic delays.
Motorists trying to get back home to the Victor Valley have reported being stuck in traffic for 3 hours. Southbound traffic is also backed up for several miles.
Overnight mountain travel will be “treacherous” according to the National Weather Service – San Diego.
According to the weather agency, the snow level is between 3500 – 4000 feet and showers will continue with periods of brief heavy rain expected.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News1 day ago
11-year-old on skateboard killed in Hesperia hit-and-run
-
All News2 days ago
Man shot and killed outside Victorville liquor store ID’d; 2 arrested
-
All News1 day ago
Man riding motorized scooter struck and killed in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Pitman fire burning near the I-15 freeway in Glen Helen
-
All News24 hours ago
Pedestrian struck and killed Sunday night in Apple Valley
-
All News1 day ago
Man shot dead on Christmas Eve at the Kimberly Park Apartments in Victorville
-
All News12 mins ago
Pedestrian killed on Palmdale Rd in Victorville Christmas Eve