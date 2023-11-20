15 Freeway Shutdown as Dust Storms Cause Chaos and Massive Traffic near Nevada-California State Line

Nevada-California State Line, November 19, 2023 – A severe dust storm warning and high winds combined with low visibility resulted in the closure of the 15 freeway at the Nevada/California state line on Sunday, leading to a massive traffic backup.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Las Vegas issued a Dust Storm Warning, covering north central San Bernardino County and southwestern Clark County, including the stretch of Interstate 15 near Primm, NV. The warning remains in effect until 2:00 PM PST today. NWS advised that visibility in the affected areas would be near zero at times.

Additionally, a High Wind Advisory was issued shortly before 11 am on November 19th, prompting the closure of the 15 freeway. According to the logs of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), by noon a closure had been placed at Nipton Road.

The closure caused a considerable traffic backup, leading frustrated drivers to exit the freeway by driving against traffic. The situation was further exacerbated by high winds at Harry Reid International Airport, resulting in the closure of all but one runaway.

Weather radar imagery clearly showed a significant dust plume crossing I-15 near Jean, reducing visibility along the interstate. Travelers were urged to exercise extra caution while traversing this area.

One commuter shared, “Strong winds were responsible for two accidents, temporarily closing the southbound lanes of the 15 freeway at the state line.”

Authorities are working diligently to address the road closures and restore safe travel conditions; however, drivers are encouraged to stay updated on the situation and consider alternate routes until the freeway fully reopens.

For further information and official updates, please consult local traffic advisories and weather reports. Stay safe and remain cautious while traveling in the affected regions.