15 Freeway shutdown after driver pinned under overturned semi 

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The northbound 15 freeway was shut down following a major crash involving a semi-truck.

The incident was reported at 5:22 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2023, on the northbound Interstate 15 between Ranchero Road and Highway 395.

The California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County Fire Department arrived at the scene and located a single-vehicle semi truck with major front end damage bearing a Pepsi logo on the cab, and a Mountain Dew logo on the trailer.

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

Emergency personnel found the driver of the trailer with his leg pinned between the trailer and a freeway wall and was laying in a puddle of diesel fuel, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters had to use special equipment to free the man, which took nearly half an hour.

All lanes of the 15 freeway were shut down, except the bypass lane, to allow rescue personnel to enter the freeway the wrong way to gain access to the driver.

Once the driver was extricated, a helicopter landed nearby at Poplar and Highway 395.

The driver was rushed by helicopter to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in an unknown condition.

As of 7:00 a.m., traffic on the northbound 15 remained heavy as several lanes remained shut down.

A couple of lanes along the mainline of the freeway are expected to remain closed during the investigation and cleanup. Both of the bypass lanes will remain open during the cleanup.

No further details were immediately available.

