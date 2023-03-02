15 freeway emergency lane closures in Hesperia result in gridlock traffic on Thursday

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Emergency lane closures and traffic breaks resulted in gridlock traffic for motorists traveling on the I-15 freeway and surrounding roadways in the Victor Valley.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, at 6:20 am, on March 2, 2023, CHP was requested with a traffic break for emergency closures on the freeway. Per the logs, the #1 and #2 by-pass lanes are open and CHP is assisting with traffic breaks in both directions.

Based on preliminary information, CalTrans is attempting to re-stripe the area for better lane visibility and the project will take until tomorrow night.

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

NORTHBOUND I-15:

Northbound I-15 lane closures are in place just south of Oak Hill Road to just north of Ranchero Road. CalTrans also closed the northbound Ranchero Road on-ramp. Traffic is jammed well into the Cajon Pass, close to the I-215 interchange. Traffic clears up at Ranchero Road.

SOUTHBOUND I-15:

Southbound I-15 lane closures were first in place just north of Joshua Street to just south of Ranchero Road. The closure has since moved closer to Bear Valley Road. Traffic is jammed from Mojave Drive and people are reporting at least a two-hour delay for the 13-mile stretch. Traffic clears up at about Main Street in Hesperia.

MARIPOSA ROAD:

Mariposa Road is bumper to bumper from Victorville and continues until the Oak Hills I-15 onramp. The recent rains caused many large potholes that have not been repaired and have caused many flat tires.

CALIENTE ROAD:

Caliente Road between Joshua Street and Ranchero Road has been closed for several months due to construction in the area. Many motorists are attempting that route only to be turned back around. According to the latest update, the roadway is expected to reopen on March 15, 2023.

US HIGHWAY 395:

US Highway 395 going southbound is jammed at about Eucalyptus Street, north of the California Aqueduct. The 395/I-15 freeway on-ramp is closed and traffic is being detoured onto already busy Mariposa Road.

The Victor Valley Transit Authority said all buses on “the route 15” are experiencing extremely late arrival times and a two-hour delay.

VVNG reached out via email to the Public Information Officer at Caltrans District 8 for an update on the emergency lane closures. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

—original article updated at 6:45 pm—

UPDATE: At 6:00 pm, CalTrans District 8 posted the following update to Facebook:

SBCO: I-15 Hesperia to Victorville: Daytime striping operations (7am to 4pm) taking place on the I-15, NB & SB, from Bear Valley Rd. to Oak Hill Rd. 3/3, 3/14 & 3/16 (temperature dependent). Plan ahead, use alternate routes. *Caltrans district 8

The comments were quickly flooded with residents angry over the striping operations.

KC King commented the following: “Why do they do that during the Daytime?? Seriously curious. I’m a Night Worker, just seems the better way to go.”

Richard Williams commented the following: “Let’s do this work during traffic time. So far it’s taken 2 hrs to get home and have 45 minutes to go. WTH cal trans 3hr for 50 miles “

Christian Yancey commented the following: “Great job!! So a normal 65-90 minute Friday evening commute will now be 3-4 hours with people commuting & weekenders traveling. THERE ARE NO ALTERNATE ROUTES UP TO THE HIGH DESERT.”

(The 395/1-15 on-ramp was reopened at about 3:40 pm. Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.