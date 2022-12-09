15 Freeway congested following crash in fast lane and roadwork from Victorville to Hesperia

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 Freeway added to an already congested Friday morning traffic.

The crash was reported at 12:17 p.m. in the fast lane under the Bear Valley Road overpass, and involved a white Acura MDX and a silver Nissan Sentra, according to the California Highway Patrol logs.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza-VVNG.)

Traffic was already experiencing a delay from miscellaneous roadwork on the southbound freeway, where alternating lanes were set up since 9am, and was expected to remain in place until 3pm December 9.

Map of roadwork

As of 12:38 p.m., CHP logs reported that the two vehicles were moved to the shoulder of the freeway.

The injuries of the occupants are unknown at this time. This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.