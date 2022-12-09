15 freeway
15 Freeway congested following crash in fast lane and roadwork from Victorville to Hesperia
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 Freeway added to an already congested Friday morning traffic.
The crash was reported at 12:17 p.m. in the fast lane under the Bear Valley Road overpass, and involved a white Acura MDX and a silver Nissan Sentra, according to the California Highway Patrol logs.
Traffic was already experiencing a delay from miscellaneous roadwork on the southbound freeway, where alternating lanes were set up since 9am, and was expected to remain in place until 3pm December 9.
As of 12:38 p.m., CHP logs reported that the two vehicles were moved to the shoulder of the freeway.
The injuries of the occupants are unknown at this time. This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
