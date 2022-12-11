15 Freeway Commuter Alert: lane closures, traffic and weather

15 Freeway, Victor Valley – Intermittent closures for emergency guardrail repairs throughout the construction zone could reduce lanes down to one lane during certain hours.

On Saturday, December 10 at 8:00 p.m., the northbound and southbound #1 lane was closed from Oak Hill Road in Hesperia to just south of Bear Valley Road and is expected to remain closed until Monday, December 12 at 5:00 a.m.

Commuters are being warned to prepare if there is rain or snowfall, that the closure may be extended past Monday, Caltrans confirmed in a press release.

Due to rain, the northbound 15 freeway bypass lane was shut down at about 9:30 pm, on Saturday and the closure is expected to remain in place for 2-3 days.

Additionally, on Monday, December 12, through Sunday, December 18, the northbound I-15 Freeway from Oak Hill Road to Bear Valley Road will experience alternating lane closures, possibly bringing lanes down to one lane from 9:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m., and on the Southbound 15 from Bear Valley Road to Oak Hill Road from 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

All on and off-ramps are subject to intermittent closures for crew safety and related roadwork.

Commuters should make themselves familiar with new lane configurations coming up for lane #1 and lane #2.

The following traffic reconfiguration will be in place: Lane #1, Northbound and Southbound, shift inward toward the newly configured center median, and split from the 4 adjacent lanes, with k-rail on both sides of the lane for approximately 1 mile.

Traffic, going both directions, will be able to use these newly constructed lanes temporarily until construction is complete.

Please note: Big rigs, trucks and trailers, or large loads SHOULD NOT use lane #1.

Also, its possible that connector closures could occur at the I-15 to US 395 area during striping operations.

To avoid delays, commuters can use State Route 138 to State Route 18 in Phelan, back to the 1-15 fas a detour.

Please use caution and remember to reduce your speed when approaching and driving through the construction zones.

The project is expected to be complete in early 2025.

