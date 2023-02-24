15 freeway
15 freeway bypass lane closures in Hesperia cause traffic delays on Friday
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The closure of the bypass lanes on the north and southbound I-15 freeway through the City of Hesperia is causing traffic delays on Friday.
CalTrans employees shut down both of the lanes just before 7:30 am, on February 24, 2023. A
Maps show that as of 12:15 pm, southbound traffic is backed up to about Bear Valley Road, and northbound is backed up south of Oak Hill Road.
The reason for the bypass lane closures boils down to a matter of safety. Inclimate weather causes puddles to build up along the center medium of the freeway which can cause drivers to hydroplane.
Snow, rain, wind, and reduced visibility have been an issue in the Oak Hills/Hesperia area since very early morning, affecting travel along the Cajon Pass.
The I-15 freeway remains open in both directions and there are no significant accidents or hazards to report. The rain and snow are forecasted to continue through today and overnight.
Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Latest News
15 freeway bypass lane closures in Hesperia cause traffic delays on Friday
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The closure of the bypass lanes on the north and southbound I-15 freeway through the City...
Victorville schools go on lockdown after reports of a man with a gun at VVHS
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A couple of Victorville schools were placed on lockdown after reports of a man with a...
Victorville man held on $1 million bail after he was arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a child
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Victorville man arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a child is being held...
Blizzard Warning Issued; Weather expected to take “an abrupt turn for the worse” on Friday
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — According to the US National Weather Service (NWS), the ongoing showery weather will continue through...
24-year-old Adelanto man tased and robbed during a pre-arranged meeting to sell shoes
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Adelanto man was tased and robbed during a pre-arranged meeting to sell shoes. It...
Trending
-
All News1 week ago
18-year-old fleeing from a house party in Victorville involved in hit-and-run crash
-
All News1 week ago
Transient arrested after breaking into a storage room in Victorville
-
Featured1 week ago
2 juveniles arrested for burglarizing a school and a home Friday night in Victorville
-
All News2 weeks ago
Several critically injured after 2 motorcycles collide into pickup truck in Apple Valley
-
15 freeway3 weeks ago
Man changing tire on 15 Freeway killed; Woman arrested in Victorville
-
15 freeway2 weeks ago
Man killed changing tire ID’d; Victorville woman charged with felony DUI
-
15 freeway2 weeks ago
15 Freeway shutdown after driver pinned under overturned semi
-
All News3 weeks ago
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a house party in Victorville