15 freeway bypass lane closures in Hesperia cause traffic delays on Friday

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The closure of the bypass lanes on the north and southbound I-15 freeway through the City of Hesperia is causing traffic delays on Friday.

CalTrans employees shut down both of the lanes just before 7:30 am, on February 24, 2023. A

Maps show that as of 12:15 pm, southbound traffic is backed up to about Bear Valley Road, and northbound is backed up south of Oak Hill Road.

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

The reason for the bypass lane closures boils down to a matter of safety. Inclimate weather causes puddles to build up along the center medium of the freeway which can cause drivers to hydroplane.

Snow, rain, wind, and reduced visibility have been an issue in the Oak Hills/Hesperia area since very early morning, affecting travel along the Cajon Pass.

The I-15 freeway remains open in both directions and there are no significant accidents or hazards to report. The rain and snow are forecasted to continue through today and overnight.

