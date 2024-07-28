15 Freeway Between California and Las Vegas Reopens After Two-Day Lithium Battery Fire Near Baker

BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The northbound I-15 freeway is fully open once again after a hazardous materials incident involving a lithium battery fire led to a two-day closure.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials announced that crews worked through the night to safely clear the scene and make it safe for travel.

The incident started on July 26, 2024, around 5:57 a.m., when a 2020 Freightliner carrying a flatbed trailer with a sealed container of six industrial-grade lithium-ion batteries lost control and overturned on the northbound I-15 near mile post marker 15 SBD 113.00 in San Bernardino County. The overturned container detached and ignited, causing a fire.

Given the risks associated with the fire and potential inhalation hazards, authorities set up a safety zone and closed the northbound lanes at Afton Canyon Road. Initially, the southbound lanes were also closed at Basin Road but were later reopened.

Emergency personnel, along with hazardous materials teams, monitored air quality and managed the scene. After extensive efforts by CHP and assisting agencies, the freeway was deemed safe for travel, and by 3:46 a.m. on July 28, 2024, all lanes of the I-15 freeway were back open.

Motorists can now travel both north and south on I-15, but are advised to drive safely as they resume their journeys.





