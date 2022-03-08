14-year-old missing teen from Victorville found dead inside an abandoned vehicle

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A missing 14-year-old Victorville teen named Genevieve Brinson was found dead inside an abandoned vehicle on Monday morning, officials confirmed.

On March 7, 2022, at 9:51 a.m., Sheriff’s dispatch received a call of a possibly deceased person in a field west of Home Depot located at 15655 Roy Rogers Drive in Victorville.

When deputies arrived, they located a deceased female in an abandoned vehicle, and sheriff’s Deputy Coroner Investigator R. London responded to the scene.

According to a news release, “London obtained a fingerprint from the body and worked with Sheriff’s fingerprint examiners to determine the identification of the decedent. The female was positively identified as 14-year-old Genevieve Brinson.”

Brinson had been reported missing on February 25, 2022, and was last seen in the 15000 block of Palmdale Road.

Despite a continued, extensive search utilizing multiple resources, detectives were unable to locate Brinson. “Through investigation, it was determined she had been living in the abandoned vehicle with a friend,” stated the news release.

Officials said the manner and cause of death will be determined by the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Division and no other information is being released at this time.

Yesterday, the Victorville Police Department issued a missing alert for another 14-year-old girl named Julianna Rilet. VVNG reached out to the Victorville station spokeswoman Tricia Blake who confirmed the teen was found and safely returned home.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the Genevieve Brinson case is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

