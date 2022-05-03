14-year-old hit by vehicle on La Mesa and Topaz in Victorville Monday morning

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 14-year-old walking to school was struck by a vehicle Monday morning in the City of Victorville.

It happened at about 7:46 am, on May 2, 2022, at the intersection of La Mesa Road and Topaz Road near Mesa Linda Middle School.

Witnesses said the young male was in obvious pain but sitting up. He was transported by an AMR ambulance to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Sheriff’s officials said the child was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The female driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.