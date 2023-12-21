14-year-old from Victorville arrested after attempting to evade police in a stolen vehicle

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 14-year-old male was arrested after attempting to evade police in a stolen vehicle in Apple Valley.

On Monday, December 18, 2023, Sgt. B. Grimm, with the Apple Valley Police Department, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for running a stop sign at Kiowa Road and Lone Eagle Road.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver of the vehicle did not stop and instead fled from the area. Deputies T. Belvin and B. Clancy located the vehicle at State Highway 18 and Pauhaska Roads and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle again failed to stop and continued to drive at a high rate of speed into an open desert near State Highway 18 and Pauhaska Road. Deputy S. Rex located the vehicle in the desert and found the occupants fled on foot.

According to sheriff’s officials, deputies began looking in the area for the occupants of the vehicle. Deputies Belvin and Clancy saw a male juvenile running east through the desert.

Deputies located and detained the subject, later identified as a 14-year-old male from Victorville. The vehicle was found to be stolen and the owner was contacted to pick up the vehicle.

The juvenile was booked at the High Desert Juvenile Detention Center.

