14-year-old arrested after airdropping threats to students at Columbia Middle School in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 14-year-old male juvenile from Adelanto was arrested after airdropping threats to students at Columbia Middle School, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said that over the past week, the middle school has received several threats against the safety of children at the school located at 14408 Aster Road.

“With the report of each threat, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to the school, searched the premises, and worked diligently to ensure the safety of students and staff,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Officials said that on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, students were airdropped a message indicating there would be a shooting at the school. Through the investigation, deputies and detectives identified the suspect as a 14-year-old, 8th-grade student at the school.

The student was arrested and will appear in San Bernardino County Juvenile Court.

The investigation is ongoing and whether this juvenile is responsible for the previous threats against Columbia Middle School students is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case, or the previous threats, is asked to contact Deputy J. Lopez, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.