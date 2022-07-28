14-year-old airlifted after leading police on a 110 mph pursuit and crashing in Apple Valley

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 14-year-old girl was airlifted to a trauma center after she led police on a pursuit that reached over 110MPH and ended eventually in a crash.

It happened on July 24, 2022, at about 3:34 am, when a deputy conducting proactive patrol in the area of Nisqually Road and Sixth Avenue in Victorville observed a gold Buick that failed to make a stop at the light.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake said the 14-year-old female was traveling at a high rate of speed and the suspect yielded to the right but remained in her vehicle.

“She then fled the traffic stop driving in a 14.5-mile police pursuit. She reached speeds over 110MPH, lost control, and drove her vehicle off the roadway before the termination point at Ocotillo and Bellview Ave in Apple Valley,” stated Blake.

The spokeswoman said the suspect refused to exit the vehicle claiming she was unable to and when deputies made contact with her at the vehicle she had complaints of back pain. She was provided medical attention on scene and flown to a hospital.

According to the spokeswoman,” it was later discovered she was the primary suspect in the theft of the unreported stolen vehicle used in the pursuit. She has a history of stealing her grandmother’s vehicle.”

VVNG asked the spokeswoman if the teen was arrested or if she would be cited.

“Not at this time however, the report is not completed, so I cannot confirm whether she will or won’t be cited. Keep in mind, the teenager stole it from her guardian who was sleeping at the time. The car had to be towed, plus there will be bills for the emergency medical services for the juvenile,” stated Blake.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was available for release.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.