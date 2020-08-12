14 arrested, cash, guns, and marijuana seized during search warrant in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities arrested 14 people and seized over $30k in cash following a search warrant at a home in Victorville.

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, deputies with Victorville Police Department’s Gang Enforcement Team served a search warrant on a home in the 13200 block of Soft Cloud Way in Victorville.

Deputies arrived and located multiple suspects inside the location. During the service of the search warrant, multiple firearms were located, including one found to have been stolen in the state of Nevada.

“Also seized were illegal, high capacity firearm magazines, ammunition, approximately three pounds of marijuana and over $30,000 in cash. There was also evidence of illegal gaming being conducted in the home,” stated sheriff’s officials.

The following fourteen suspects were arrested for weapons-related crimes, receiving stolen property and outstanding warrants.

Edward Martin, 29 of Victorville

Terrance Thomas, 29 of Victorville

Reginald Ward, 27 of Victorville

Stephvontre Jackson, 26 of Adelanto

Richard Robinson, 22 of Adelanto

Trayvon Douglas, 24 of Adelanto

Derrion Wright, 28 of Adelanto

Travis Grisham, 28 of Victorville

Kevin Warren, 27 of Adelanto

Dailen Fletcher, 19 of Victorville

Daicory Gilbert, 23 of Victorville

Davion Flowers, 23 of Victorville

Ahmir Jackson, 20 of Victorville

D’Angelo Thomas, 23 of Adelanto

All the suspects were booked at High Desert Detention Center and the report forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of additional charges relating to illegal gaming.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(Photo courtesy of SBSD – Victorville Police Department)

