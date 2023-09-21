$130k worth of jewelry stolen during smash-and-grab robbery inside the mall, no arrests made

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Over one hundred thousand dollars worth of jewelry was stolen after a smash-and-grab robbery at Kay Jewelers inside the Mall of Victor Valley.

On Monday, September 18, 2023, at about 12:36 p.m., deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to a burglary at 14440 Bear Valley Road.

Upon arriving, deputies discovered two unknown male suspects entered Kay Jewelers wearing gloves and face coverings, armed with sledgehammers. The suspects broke several display cases and loaded jewelry into a white tub.

“The suspects stole approximately $130,000.00 worth of jewelry before fleeing the location in a white four-door sedan,” stated a sheriff’s news release. “No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or the Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

