13-year-old riding a motorcycle was arrested after a pursuit in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 13-year-old was arrested after leading police in Hesperia on a wild pursuit.

On August 09, 2023, at about 7:51 p.m., Deputy Cruz attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle, in the area of Ranchero Road and Seventh Avenue for a California motor vehicle violation.

According to sheriff’s officials, the deputy activated his lights and sirens to which the rider did not comply, and a pursuit ensued.

“During the vehicle pursuit, the rider accelerated to approximately 65 mph through the area and failed to stop at multiple stop signs,” stated officials.

The rider led deputies on an approximate 7.6-mile pursuit where the pursuit ended at his residence. He fled into the residence but was later detained and found to be a 13-year-old male.

The rider was arrested and booked into the High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center for VC 2800.2(a)- Evading a Police Officer with Disregard for Public Safety and VC 2800.4- Evading an Officer by Driving Opposite of Traffic.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

