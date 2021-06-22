13 stolen cars recovered from Aqueduct on Friday

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said 15 vehicles were recovered during a joint operation along the California Aqueduct Friday.

On June 18th members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team along with the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force (SANCATT) took part in the day-long recovery operation as they searched 14 miles of the aqueduct.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station called the operation a success and said 13 of the vehicles recovered had been confirmed stolen.

“One vehicle recovered went into the aqueduct as the result of a collision within the last month and one vehicle was stripped and has not yet been identified,” stated the post.

