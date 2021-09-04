13 search warrants result in over 10,000 marijuana plants seized and 12 arrested

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between August 30, 2021, and September 2, 2021, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies from several different patrol stations, served 13 search warrants at various locations in Hesperia, Pinon Hills, Phelan, and the Landers area.

Investigators seized 10,105 marijuana plants, 1,334.8 pounds of processed marijuana, three guns, and over $30,000.00 in cash. They also mitigated one electrical bypass and eradicated 39 greenhouses. Twelve people were located and arrested.

MET personnel had received numerous complaints about large outdoor marijuana cultivations in these areas.

17500 Block of Danbury, Hesperia Parcel with no address, Landers 3600 Block of Acoma Trail, Landers 56100 Block of Valley View, Landers Parcel with no address, Landers Parcel with no address, Landers Parcel with no address, Landers 2700 Block of Dusty Mile Road, Landers 2300 Block of Yellowknife Road, Landers Parcel with no address, Landers 1500 Block of Sierra Road, Pinon Hills 5800 Block of Coyote Road, Phelan 12200 Block of Mountain Road, Pinon Hills

The investigations revealed the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California’s Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and San Bernardino County’s ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity. San Bernardino County has a law prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity, which includes growing marijuana plants outdoors.

The Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division will continue to enforce California’s cannabis laws and San Bernardino County’s ordinance regarding cannabis cultivation and distribution. Persons found guilty of violating the state law and county ordinance are subject to fines, prosecution, and seizure of property.

The following suspects were cited on charges of Cultivation of Cannabis; over six plants.

Victor Khamphilavanh, 52-year-old male resident of Landers, CA, Location #2 Saykhone Phonepriasitm, 44-year-old male resident of Milwaukee, WI, Location #5 Howard Edwards, 55-year-old male resident of Calumet Park, IL, Location #5 Kikoi Sikhathakhosa, 42-year-old male resident of Landers, CA, Location #5 Lymontry Phonesavanh, 37-year-old male resident of Milwaukee, WI, Location #5 Scott Heyden, 62-year-old male resident of Castellanos, CA, Location #5 Gabriel Jimenez, 51-year-old male resident of Pinon Hills, CA, Location #11 Luz Galvan, 43-year-old female resident of Pinon Hills, CA, Location #11 Somphas Sin, 52-year-old male resident of Phelan, CA, Location #12 Rogelio Cantu, 27-year-old male resident of Pinon Hills, CA, Location #13 Rosalinda Sanchez, 55-year-old female resident of Pinon Hills, CA, Location #13 Name of suspect not available

Property owners who are growing marijuana or are aware their tenants are growing marijuana on their properties in violation of the state law and local ordinances may also be subject to civil or criminal sanctions. Property owners are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement or code compliance agency to confirm if cultivating cannabis is prohibited or allowed under specific regulations.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909)387-8400 or NARC-MET@sbcsd.org. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

Operation Hammer Strike: With the financial support from @SBCounty Board of Supervisors, the Marijuana Enforcement Team will expand from the existing 1 team into 5 teams. These teams will be able to aggressively attack the existing illegal cannabis cultivation in the county. pic.twitter.com/Sq9C5Fw2S4 — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) August 11, 2021

