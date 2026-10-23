126 Citations Issued, 14 Vehicles Towed During 10-Hour Multi-Agency Traffic Enforcement Operation In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A multi-agency traffic enforcement operation in Hesperia Wednesday resulted in 126 traffic citations, 14 vehicles being towed and one arrest for an outstanding felony warrant.

The Hesperia Police Department Traffic Division hosted the operation on October 21, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Apple Valley, Victorville and Adelanto police departments participated, along with officers from the Hesperia Unified School District Police Department.

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Personnel focused on California Vehicle Code violations commonly associated with collisions, including speeding, failure to yield the right-of-way, stop sign and traffic signal violations, distracted driving, and reckless or aggressive driving.

During the 10-hour operation, participating personnel conducted 133 vehicle stops. Authorities did not provide additional details about the felony warrant arrest or the reasons the vehicles were towed.

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“The primary objective of this coordinated enforcement effort was to reduce traffic collisions and discourage dangerous driving behaviors through proactive traffic enforcement, public education, and a highly visible law enforcement presence,” the department stated.

Officials said similar operations will continue throughout the High Desert as neighboring agencies work together to reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities.

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The department reminded motorists to obey posted speed limits, remain attentive, yield when required and follow traffic signs and signals.

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