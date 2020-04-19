123 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths reported overnight in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — As of Saturday evening, a total of 1,219 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in San Bernardino County, an increase of 123 new cases from the day before.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, there are now 57 deaths attributed to the virus in San Bernardino County, an increase of two since Friday. The average age of confirmed cases is 50-years-old.

A total of 12, 472 patients have been tested for the virus and 9.8% of those people tested positive.

The number of positive cases in the Victor Valley is now at 136. Below are the cases by cities:

Adelanto – 10

Apple Valley – 16

Barstow – 9

Fort Irwin – 2

Hesperia – 36

Oak Hills – 5

Phelan – 2

Victorville – 56

Worldwide there are 2,310,572 cases, 590,682 people have recovered and 158,691 people have dried from novel coronavirus.

There are 1224 Skilled Nursing Facilities in California and 258 have reported having one or more COVID-19 case by either a resident or a health care worker as of April 17, 2020.

Spring Valley Post Acute in the 14900 block of Hesperia Road in Victorville and Apple Valley Post Acute in the 11900 block of Apple Valley Road were the only two local nursing facilities on the list. According to the report, neither of the locations have any current COVID-19 patients as of Saturday.

View the complete list here.

