12-year-old girl killed, 2 others injured in separate pedestrian crashes hours apart

Victor Valley, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A series of incidents occurred hours apart in the Victor Valley involving pedestrians, resulting in one tragic fatality of a 12-year-old girl from Apple Valley.

On the evening of Monday, November 6, 2023, emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene of the reported collision near the intersection of Green Tree Boulevard and Hesperia Road in Victorville at about 7:20 p.m. According to preliminary information, a pedestrian had been involved in an accident with a motorcycle.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Fleming told VVNG the subject has been diagnosed with a few different mental disorders and seemed confused.

“Subject had no injuries and witnesses said they did not see a vehicle hit the subject. There was no evidence or injuries to support the subject’s claim and the subject was transported for safety purposes,” stated Fleming.

Two hours later, at around 9:20 p.m., a second crash involving a pedestrian was reported on Bear Valley Road at the Northbound Interstate 15 offramp. The offramp was blocked by police and the victim was rushed to Loma Linda University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Later that night, another incident occurred in the Town of Apple Valley. At around 11:05 p.m., at the intersection of Highway 18 and Apple Valley Road, another collision took place involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Despite the valiant efforts of first responders, tragically, the pedestrian, identified as 12-year-old Journee Buchanan Williams, succumbed to her injuries.

A witness said that police had been searching for the young girl just prior to her being hit by the car.

“She had ran away from a group home and cops had been looking for her, but 15 minutes later she was dead,” stated a witness who chose to remain anonymous.

After stopping by a 7-Eleven store to buy snacks, the girl attempted to cross the street when it happened.

The vehicle that hit the girl left the scene, but returned a short time later according to the witness.

The morning of Tuesday, November 7th brought yet another incident near Bear Valley and Kiowa Roads, also in Apple Valley. Around 5:07 a.m., a pedestrian suffered severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle. Immediate medical attention was provided, and the individual was promptly airlifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Authorities have not yet provided any updates on whether they are pursuing any suspects concerning each incident. Requests for additional information are still pending. We will closely monitor this developing story and provide updates as more details emerge.

In light of these unfortunate incidents, it is crucial to emphasize the importance of road safety and remain vigilant when traveling on foot. Please stay alert, utilize designated crosswalks, and adhere to traffic rules to ensure the safety of both yourself and others.

