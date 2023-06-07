UPDATE- A missing 12-year-old boy in Victorville was found safe

UPDATE AT 10:00 AM — Sheriff’s officials confirmed Joshua was found safe early Wednesday morning and thanked those who assisted in attempting to locate him.

——–

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies in Victorville are asking for the public’s help in finding a critical missing 12-year-old boy last seen leaving Puesta Del Sol Elementary on Tuesday afternoon.

On June 6, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., Joshua Mancilla left the school on foot and traveled in an unknown direction and has not been seen or heard from since leaving school.

Sheriff’s officials said he is known to frequent the desert area between Barrel Cactus Lane and the school. Joshua told friends at school he was running away. Deputies conducted an extensive area check which included the use of Sheriff’s Aviation, and community involvement.

Joshua is a 12-year-old Hispanic male, 4’10” tall, 145lbs, with short dark brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Raiders hat, a maroon t-shirt with the words “Oatman Arizona Route 66” on the front, grey sweatpants, checkered Vans shoes, and may wear a blue surgical face mask.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)