12-year-old from Pomona killed in off-road crash in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 12-year-old from Pomona was killed in an off-road crash over the weekend in Apple Valley.

It happened on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at about 9:15 am, near the intersection of Central Road and Stoddard Wells Road.

According to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office, the driver identified as, Isaiah Rocha, was pronounced deceased in the emergency room at Providence St. Mary Medical Center at 10:12 am.

Additional details into the fatal traffic collision were not available at the time of this article. The California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

UPDATE – A family member with knowledge of the incident commented on the VVNG.com article and said Isaiah was on a dirt bike next to his campsite when he was hit by an adult driving a CanAm.

“The other driver tried to avoid hitting him and they both swerved to the right causing them to hit head-on. My nephew was hit so hard he was thrown off the bike into the air. His helmet flew off before he hit the ground. This has nothing to do with the parents being at fault or irresponsible. Have some respect and compassion and just be thankful it wasn’t anyone in your family,” stated the commenter.

(image: google maps)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.