12 Firearms Seized, Man Arrested After Apple Valley Search

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Apple Valley man was arrested Wednesday after deputies serving a search warrant at a residence seized 12 firearms and approximately half a pound of suspected methamphetamine.

At about 3:09 p.m. on November 11, 2026, deputies with the Apple Valley Station Gang Enforcement Team served the warrant in the 26000 block of Jackson Road as part of an investigation into narcotics sales and illegal firearms, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said the recovered firearms included four unserialized firearms, one firearm reported stolen and one fully automatic rifle. Investigators also found eight large-capacity magazines and a digital scale.

Justin Merell, 30, of Apple Valley, was arrested without incident. Deputies said they found approximately six grams of suspected methamphetamine concealed in Merell’s shoe while he was being booked into the High Desert Detention Center.

Merell was booked on suspicion of the following offenses:

Possession of a controlled substance while armed (HS 11370.1(a))

Possession of a controlled substance for sale (HS 11378)

Possession of a large-capacity magazine (PC 32310(a))

Possession of a short-barreled rifle (PC 33215)

Possession of a silencer (PC 33410)

Bringing a controlled substance into a jail facility (PC 4573.5)

Possession of stolen property (PC 496(a))

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Apple Valley Police Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling We-Tip at 844-909-3006, texting REPORT to 844-909-3006 or using the online tip form.

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