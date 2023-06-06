12 arrested and 40 guns seized during Operation Consequences May 27th – June 2nd

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Between May 27, 2023, and June 2, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 7 search warrants and contacted suspects at various locations in Hesperia, Victorville, Colton, and Loma Linda.

During the service of search warrants and additional contacts, investigators seized 40 firearms, one of which was a ghost gun, and over one and one-half pounds of methamphetamine. Investigators made 12 felony arrests.

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression. The intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in our county.

(photo courtesy of SBSD Headquarters)

Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino. There are currently 6,721 parolees at large in California and 564 parolees at large in San Bernardino County.

The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and Patrol Stations, as well as California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

(photo courtesy of SBSD Headquarters)

Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms.

LIST OF LOCATIONS:

14700 Block of Seneca Rd, Victorville

13600 Block of Opal Ave, Victorville

11600 Block of Pinon Ave, Hesperia

100 Block of East Laurel St, Colton

16700 Block of A St, Victorville

17400 Block of Catalpa St, Hesperia

25200 Block of Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda

(photo courtesy of SBSD Headquarters)

(photo courtesy of SBSD Headquarters)

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

(source: SBSD Headquarters news release)