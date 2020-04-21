11-year-old Victorville boy raising funds to feed front line workers amid COVID-19

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 11-year-old boy with a simple goal of raising funds to feed front line workers accomplished that this week at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Apple Valley.

A resident of Victorville, Matthew Carr is a proud Boy Scout of America and represents Troop 5679 in Victorville, and Boyscout Troop 66 of Monrovia and Sea Scout Ship 66 out of Long Beach.

On April 5, 2020, Matthew launched a Gofundme campaign titled “Feed Our Local Front Line Workers” with a goal of raising funds to help hospitals, firefighters, and police officers with a donated meal from local restaurants.

Matthew said he’s doing this because font line workers put themselves at risk and he wants the food to come from local restaurants because they are hurting too during this time.

Matthew has already been able to feed the staff at California Hospital Medical Center and the firemen working at all five of the Apple Valley Fire Protection District stations thanks to donations.

Earlier this week, Matthew, his father Brian, and employees from the Apple Valley Pizza Factory donated and delivered 25 extra-large pizzas to the Emergency Department and ICU.

When Matthew was asked why he wanted to do such a selfless deed, he simply replied, “I wanted to give back to our community.”

St. Mary Medical Center shared photos of the event to its Facebook page and also thanked Matthew and the Pizza Factory for their tremendous kindness.

“While Matthew may look like an average kid who likes to play video games and partake in martial arts, the size of his heart and incredible altruistic spirit prove he is anything but average,” stated the post.

To help Matthew continue feeding frontline workers at other local hospitals he is accepting donations via his official Gofundme: To Feed Our Local Front Line Workers

(St. Mary Medical Center)

(St. Mary Medical Center)

(St. Mary Medical Center)

(St. Mary Medical Center)

