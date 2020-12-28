All News
11-year-old on skateboard killed in Hesperia hit-and-run
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 11-year-old skateboarder identified as Luciano Henderson was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hesperia Sunday morning.
It happened at about 5:54 AM on December 27, 2020, in the area of Main Street and Balsam Avenue.
When deputies from the Hesperia Police Department arrived they located the boy suffering from fatal injuries and were unable to locate the driver or involved vehicle.
Through investigation, deputies identified the driver involved in the hit-and-run as 25-year-old Nicolas Gonzalez, a resident of Hesperia. According to sheriff’s officials, Gonzalez was arrested and the involved vehicle was located at a business in the city of Riverside.
Gonzalez was booked at West Valley Detention Center for felony violation of California Vehicle Code 20001(a) Fleeing the Scene of a Collision, which resulted in serious bodily injury or death.
Main Street was closed for several hours while investigators documented and processed the scene.
Any witnesses to the collision are urged to contact Deputy J. Bray or Deputy D. Whitson at the Hesperia Station (760)947-1500.
