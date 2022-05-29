All News
11-year-old boy killed while riding a skateboard in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by an SUV while riding his skateboard Saturday afternoon in Hesperia.
It happened at about 12:35 pm, on Saturday, May 28, 2022, on Choiceana Avenue and Hercules Street.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG that the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries and pronounced deceased a short time later.
The female driver of a gray-colored SUV involved in the incident remained at the scene and cooperated with deputies investigating the incident.
Choiceana Street was closed in both directions for a couple of hours and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.
