11-year-old boy killed while riding a skateboard in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by an SUV while riding his skateboard Saturday afternoon in Hesperia.

It happened at about 12:35 pm, on Saturday, May 28, 2022, on Choiceana Avenue and Hercules Street.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG that the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries and pronounced deceased a short time later.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The female driver of a gray-colored SUV involved in the incident remained at the scene and cooperated with deputies investigating the incident.

Choiceana Street was closed in both directions for a couple of hours and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.