11 arrested and 16 firearms seized during Operation Consequences July 8-14

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between July 8, 2023, and July 14, 2023, investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.

During the one-week period, which included a focused operation in the city of Victorville and the surrounding county areas on July 8, 2023, 14 search warrants were served in Victorville, Phelan, Hesperia, San Bernardino, Apple Valley, and Ontario.

Investigators made 11 felony arrests and seized 16 firearms, five of which were unserialized (ghost guns.) In addition, investigators located and seized nearly one-quarter of a pound of methamphetamine.

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression. The intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in our county.

Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations and parole and probation checks, in the High Desert and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino.

There are currently 6,721 parolees at large in California and 564 parolees at large in San Bernardino County.

The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and patrol stations, as well as California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Probation.

Operation Consequences will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms.

Copy URL URL Copied